Agtech platform Arya.ag introduces ‘buy now, pay later’ service for commodity purchase

In a first, Indian agtech platform Arya.ag has launched ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) service for every buyer buying 150-200 tonnes of agriculture produce. It will apply to buyers on Arya.ag platform for purchase of grains, oilseeds and pulses.

A press release from the firm said buyers could receive credit of up to ₹25 lakh at zero interest rate for 14 days. “This will shortly be raised to ₹2 crore,” the firm said.

To avail of the BNPL scheme, buyers would need to upload their basic know-your-customer documents and financial details. Once onboarded, they can avail credit in a matter of minutes.

As a platform, Arya.ag will bring together multiple players to offer the BNPL service. The financial solutions will be extended to warehouse rent, loan repayment, etc.

Launching the service, Prasanna Rao, CEO, Arya.ag, said, “BNPL, which is mostly available in the retail space will now be made available for people in the B2B trade of agri commodities. Through the BNPL service, Arya.ag will bring in more ease and trust in commerce and the market linkage transactions.”

The service will mitigate payment risk for the supplier and add assurances for the buyer that will benefit farmers, farmer producer organisations and small agri businesses selling on the Arya.ag platform.

Rao said this is a one-of-a-kind service in the $370 billion markets of non-perishable agricultural produce as it is unsecured financing.

With BNPL, the seller gets paid upfront, the lender benefits from picking up cash discounts for early payment and the buyer gets to pay later without paying interest making it a win-win for all the stakeholders.

Demand for financial solutions form a crux of the commodity market and BNPL is expected to be a significant driver of volumes in the next 6-12 months. This service will be available to all sellers and buyers registered on the Arya.ag platform, the statement said.