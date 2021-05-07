Agtech start-up BigHaat expands, offers market linkage to farmers

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Agtech start-up BigHaat which sells agri-inputs online has expanded its operations to provide market linkages to farmers by connecting them with institutional buyers and corporates. The company has recently started procuring produce such as red chillies, maize, turmeric and paddy in States such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on behalf of large corporates such as ITC and Suguna, said Sateesh Nukala, CEO, BigHaat.
The company which sells seeds and other agri inputs to farmers also provides advisory services. “Since we have visibility into what farmers are growing and when the crop is harvested and having good presence in these States helped us get into the market linkages. This will help us emerge as a full stack player,” Nukala said.
BigHaat has partnered with ITC, Suguna, Olam, Venkateshwara Hatcheries and CP Seeds among others large companies for procuring the farm produce.
“This rabi marketing season, we have started the market linkage on a pilot basis in AP and Telangana, where we plan to get deeper and also expand to other states,” he added. The company also plans to start procuring cotton in forthcoming kharif season. BigHaat has a local presence in AP and Telangna in districts such as Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, West Godavari and East Godavari.
Besides helping farmers fetch better prices and upfront payment, BigHaat is also trying to drive best practices among farmers to improve quality including integrated pest management among others. “As we help cut down the middlemen, we are able to offer at least 2 per cent higher prices than the market. Moreover, our payments are upfront,” Nukala said. The company, which is also planning to tie-up with warehousing companies as it expands the operations, is investing about half a million dollars in the market linkage initiative in Telangana and AP. “Eventually we will be investing about $4 million to build scale as we expand to other states,” he said.
