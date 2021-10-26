Agtech start-up platform Gramophone raises ₹75 cr

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Gramophone, an agri-tech platform offering end-to-end crop management solutions, has raised about ₹75 crore ($10 million) in a funding round led by Z3Partners.
The investment round also includes existing investors InfoEdge, Asha Impact and Siana Capital and new investors such as Amit Sharma, Sumeet Kanwar from Verity, and Chona Family Office (Havmor Group).
Gramophone Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tauseef Khansaid said the start-up would use the proceeds on expanding its footprint, marketing, technology development and on mergers and acquisitions.
Founded by IIT and IIM alumnis Tauseef Khan, Nishant Vats Mahatre and Harshit Gupta, the firm provides an agronomy-advisory based electronic market place that allows farmers to procure vital inputs for their farms and sell their produce. It raised about ₹130 crore so far.
“With this investment we will double down on investing in technologies that lower costs, improves transparency and empowers the local community of agri entrepreneurs with earning opportunities in rural areas,” he said.
He said the space was unorganised though standalone services such as warehousing, inventory management and call centres were available. “We are offering all the services and products required for their farming,” he said.
The Indore-based start-up offers a gronomy services, input and output products in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan on its e-commerce marketplace.
He said the firm was expanding the scope of the e-market place by roping in the OEMs that make inputs and other products for farmers.
He said about 10 lakh farmers have used the start-up’s technology-based solutions. “We have seen a huge shift in adoption of technology solutions by the new age farmers,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...