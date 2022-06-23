Agtech startup Krishify launches SaaS-based tool ‘business suite’ 

Krishify, a leading agtech startup, has launched a SaaS (software as a service) tool “Krishify Business Suite” helping businesses to connect, engage and transact with farmers efficiently.

Companies can use the tool to market their products on the platform and strengthen brand awareness and loyalty by running advertising and marketing campaigns. Additionally, it can function as a data centre for businesses to discover farmers across the nation and get “granular” insights on farmers’ demographics.

It also allows businesses to handle inquiries from farmers through a form, which can be published alongside content on the Krishify App.

Krishify Business Suite could be a gamechanger in rural marketing, especially in the agriculture sector, a company statement said. The suite will help companies know their end customers and get feedbacks to review their own quality and performances.

Smart communication tools

Over 90 lakh farmers registered with Krishify will access the Suite thereby providing “cost efficiency and scalability for large corporations and smaller companies” in the agriculture sector, the start-up said.

The Krishify Business Suite allows scalability by providing firms with the capacity to target a particular section of farmers across the country, in a bid to advertise their product range. The suite also provides smart communication tools such as SMS, WhatsApp, and automated phone calls, besides Krishify Chat – a window to communicate directly with farmers.

Rajesh Ranjan, Founder and CEO, Krishify, said in the statement that firms operating in rural India and across the agriculture value chain such as farm input, fertilizers, pesticides, tractors, farm machinery, equipment, and agrochemicals can leverage Krishify Business Suite.

Krishify App is considered as “Facebook for farmers” with the firm putting machine learning, artificial intelligence and the Android system to the best use for farmers by offering a one-stop solution.