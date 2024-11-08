World Spice Organization (WSO) will be hosting the third edition of the National Spice Conference 2024 on November 15 and 16 at Ahmedabad.

The All-India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF) will be technical partner of the two-day event which will be held at the Double Tree by Hilton, Ahmedabad. The event will bring together key stakeholders from across the spice industry to explore the theme: “Sustainable Spices Supply Chain – Way Forward”.

The conference will also cover sessions namely: Ensuring Sustainable Supply Chain through Quality Assurance and Regulations; Role of Sustainability in Building a Food Safe and Resilient Supply Chain; Best Agricultural Practices and New Technologies; Introduction to FPOs and FPO Sharing Experiences and Latest Industry Trends.

Ramkumar Menon, Chairman of World Spice Organization said that the Indian spice industry is at a crucial juncture, where sustainability, food safety, and quality are becoming central to maintaining a competitive edge in global markets. Through NSC 2024, the industry aim to empower FPOs and other stakeholders with the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to build a resilient and sustainable spice supply chain. With new regulatory demands and consumer expectations, it is critical for the spice industry to adopt practices that ensure both quality and sustainability.

Launched in 2022, the National Spice Conference has emerged as a key event for the Indian spice industry, providing a vital platform for collaboration across the supply chain. The conference has a strong emphasis on supporting FPOs, which comprised more than 50 per cent of the delegates in previous years, and it remains dedicated to helping farmers improve the quality and marketability of their produce through sustainable practices.

The event’s goal is to help farmers understand the importance of sustainable spice production and quality assurance. This will benefit farmers’ livelihoods and increase the market access and price realization of their produce.