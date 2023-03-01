AITMC Ventures Pvt Ltd (AVPL), a leading training partner with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), has joined hands with UPL SAS, a sustainable agriculture solution provider, to develop the skills of 50,000 rural agriculture entrepreneurs.

AVPL said it will train the candidates in 50 state-of-the-art facilities across the country. The training will be on good agriculture practices, drone operations, boom sprayer operations and soil testing.

UPL SAS will act as a knowledge partner for assisting AVPL and skill development bodies such as NSDC in developing the training modules and conducting training of trainers (ToTs) for making the programmes more relevant and impactful.

Training rural entrepreneurs

The trained candidates will be encouraged to start their own agri-input stores, crop advisory centres and modern custom hiring centres, which will help the farming community to get quality agri-input products and farm mechanisation services and thus will lead to increased crop productivity and income of farmers.

Ashish Dobhal, India Region Director at UPL SAS, said “We are very happy to join hands with AVPL, our engagement will lead to making Indian agriculture more sustainable and resilient by building capacities of aspiring rural agriculture entrepreneurs, who will further help farming communities to address their farming challenges”

Deep Sisai, Director at AVPL, said “We are starting this initiative from Haryana where we will train and develop 14,000 Rural Entrepreneurs in the next 2 years, being the training partner with Haryana Skill Development Mission. The initiatives will be started in MP, Gujarat and Jharkhand in the next few months.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit