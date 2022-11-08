As a part of its mission to support and strengthen the agriculture sector in Maharashtra, the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), Pune has launched an initiative to support agri-tech start-ups.

The initiative was launched on Tuesday in the presence of Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who has a keen intertest in the agriculture sector and start-ups. He would be playing a key role in this initiative.

Ajinkya Rahane and his associates will make seed investments in some of the agri-tech start-ups. They will begin with a fund of ₹1 crore. Their plan is to inspire more such investors to come forward and grow the size of the fund over the next few months and years.

MCCIA will help curate the list of potential investee start-ups. They intend to make the first investment before the end of December 2022 and three of them before end of this financial year.

On his interest in agriculture, Rahane reminisced about the time he spent on the farm with his grandmother and his uncle, which made him realise the importance of agriculture and how important the role of farmers is. He spoke about how “farmers never retire and how every day is a new beginning for them”.

He mentioned that the focus of the initiative is to create impact.

Fifty-one agri-tech start-ups participated in this initiative.

