Organic dairy firm Akshayakalpa has announced its foray into organic vegetable and fruits category with ‘Greens’.

Under ‘Greens’, Akshayakalpa will offer organic spinach, tomato, chilli, and okra (lady’s finger) along with several other essential vegetables and fruits, the company said in a statement. Through continuous diversification, the company has managed to grow beyond dairy category and is now offering products under vegetables and fruits, milk, buttermilk, ghee, batter, paneer, curd, cheese, butter, coconut, bread, honey, herbs and egg category.

Health benefits

Shashi Kumar, CEO, and Co-founder, Akshayakalpa Organic, said, “Akshayakalpa is on a movement to bring back and give the right and nutritious food to its consumers. By expanding our product portfolio, we are taking a big step towards our vision of providing our consumers with a wholesome and nourishing organic food. We had eventually started our journey with the dairy business, but after our learnings, we have ventured into several non-dairy products such as batter, bread, honey, coconuts, eggs and banana. Our consumers are well read and are aware about the health benefits of organic eating; the introduction of Organic Greens for them was a significant decision. With the launch, we are aiming for 15 per cent addition to our revenue by FY 25.”

The company aims to start its operations in organic F&V in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad and wish to expand to Pune and Mumbai. With a focus on sustainable farming practices, the brand ensures that its products are free from harmful chemicals and pesticides, making them a healthy and safe choice for consumers. This new initiative is a significant step towards the company’s mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle and a sustainable future. Currently, the company has over 60,000 customers across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

