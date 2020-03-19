All eyes on govt agencies amid bumper mustard crop

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
A bumper mustard crop is posing a major challenge for farmers, who are grappling with falling price realisations.
All eyes are on the Central agencies to come to the rescue to growers as prices have already dipped below the minimum support price (MSP) levels of ₹4,425 per quintal. Spot prices polled by the NCDEX from Alwar market in Rajasthan on Thursday quoted at ₹4,012 per quintal, which is about ₹400 lower from the MSP.
“With a reasonably big crop coupled with poor sentiments, we feel prices would come under pressure and mustard may sell below MSP. It is imperative that government agencies such as Nafed start procurement or compensate the farmers via Bhavantar,” Atul Chaturvedi, President, Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), said in a statement.
The mustard acreage was reported to be 69.51 lakh hectares, a tad lower than last year’s 69.71 lakh hectares. But a good monsoon in the growing regions of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh lifted the prospects of better yield at 1,110 kg per hectare as against 1,075 kg per hectare.
However, untimely rains in some parts have cast a shadow on the estimated higher crop.
“This year’s mustard crop seems to be in good shape and we may witness one of the highest crops in recent memory. However, rains in some growing areas may have damaged the crop and the final number may not be what we have been expecting,” Chaturvedi added.
The trade body has also urged the Union Commerce Ministry to consider lifting the controls on bulk export of mustard oils, which is currently capped at 5-kg pack size and a minimum export price (MEP) for export of rapeseed/mustard oil.
“The export of mustard oil in bulk, may not be in large quantity but it will definitely impact market sentiments and support the price level,” Chaturvedi said.
The SEA has also collaborated with international body Solidaridad to develop model mustard farms and encourage and showcase better farm practices and seed quality.
“We have been pushing the government to launch a Mustard Mission as we feel this oilseed has immense potential and is ideally suited for India. The results of model mustard farms have been very encouraging and we feel it is time the government takes this in mission mode on pan-India basis,” Chaturvedi said, adding that mustard could be one of the answers to rein in the burgeoning oil import bill.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...