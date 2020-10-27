All-India rain surplus at 9% on North-East monsoon eve

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
All-India rain surplus during post-monsoon (October 1-26) has fallen by a notch to nine per cent, despite large excess to excess to normal rainfall being reported over Central India and the South Peninsula.
Telangana reported a large excess of 97 per cent above normal, while Maharashtra (75 per cent); Odisha (71 per cent); Andaman & Nicobar Islands (63 per cent); Chhattisgarh (54 per cent); Gujarat (51 per cent); Karnataka (46 per cent); Goa (43 per cent); and Andhra Pradesh (25 per cent) followed in that order.
The post-monsoon season was, however, indifferent elsewhere with Lakshadweep (-46 per cent); Madhya Pradesh (-45 per cent), followed by Tamil Nadu (-41 per cent); Daman and Diu (-32 per cent); and Kerala (-21 per cent).
East and North-East India has seen normal to excess rain mostly with deficits in Bihar (-52 per cent) and West Bengal (-35 per cent) during this period; while there has not been any significant rain over North-West India, left behind by the South-West monsoon weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the 24 hours ending on Wednesday saw heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry in the run-up to the seasonal transition to North-East monsoon even as the erstwhile South-West monsoon signs entirely out of the landscape.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of the South-West Monsoon from the entire country and commencement of the North-East monsoon rains over parts of extreme South by Thursday.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512251240 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...