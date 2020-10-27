Agri Business

All-India rain surplus at 9% on North-East monsoon eve

Vinson Kurian Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on October 27, 2020 Published on October 27, 2020

Clouds spread around Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu ahead of expected arrival of the North-East monsoon   -  The Weather Company

Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha receive bounty

All-India rain surplus during post-monsoon (October 1-26) has fallen by a notch to nine per cent, despite large excess to excess to normal rainfall being reported over Central India and the South Peninsula.

Telangana reported a large excess of 97 per cent above normal, while Maharashtra (75 per cent); Odisha (71 per cent); Andaman & Nicobar Islands (63 per cent); Chhattisgarh (54 per cent); Gujarat (51 per cent); Karnataka (46 per cent); Goa (43 per cent); and Andhra Pradesh (25 per cent) followed in that order.

Deficits in some areas

The post-monsoon season was, however, indifferent elsewhere with Lakshadweep (-46 per cent); Madhya Pradesh (-45 per cent), followed by Tamil Nadu (-41 per cent); Daman and Diu (-32 per cent); and Kerala (-21 per cent).

East and North-East India has seen normal to excess rain mostly with deficits in Bihar (-52 per cent) and West Bengal (-35 per cent) during this period; while there has not been any significant rain over North-West India, left behind by the South-West monsoon weeks ago.

All set for N-E monsoon

Meanwhile, the 24 hours ending on Wednesday saw heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry in the run-up to the seasonal transition to North-East monsoon even as the erstwhile South-West monsoon signs entirely out of the landscape.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of the South-West Monsoon from the entire country and commencement of the North-East monsoon rains over parts of extreme South by Thursday.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.