All-India rain surplus at 9% on North-East monsoon eve

All-India rain surplus during post-monsoon (October 1-26) has fallen by a notch to nine per cent, despite large excess to excess to normal rainfall being reported over Central India and the South Peninsula.

Telangana reported a large excess of 97 per cent above normal, while Maharashtra (75 per cent); Odisha (71 per cent); Andaman & Nicobar Islands (63 per cent); Chhattisgarh (54 per cent); Gujarat (51 per cent); Karnataka (46 per cent); Goa (43 per cent); and Andhra Pradesh (25 per cent) followed in that order.

Deficits in some areas

The post-monsoon season was, however, indifferent elsewhere with Lakshadweep (-46 per cent); Madhya Pradesh (-45 per cent), followed by Tamil Nadu (-41 per cent); Daman and Diu (-32 per cent); and Kerala (-21 per cent).

East and North-East India has seen normal to excess rain mostly with deficits in Bihar (-52 per cent) and West Bengal (-35 per cent) during this period; while there has not been any significant rain over North-West India, left behind by the South-West monsoon weeks ago.

All set for N-E monsoon

Meanwhile, the 24 hours ending on Wednesday saw heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry in the run-up to the seasonal transition to North-East monsoon even as the erstwhile South-West monsoon signs entirely out of the landscape.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of the South-West Monsoon from the entire country and commencement of the North-East monsoon rains over parts of extreme South by Thursday.