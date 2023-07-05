All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) will host the largest ever rubber trade event in the Asia Pacific— India Rubber Expo (IRE) 2024.

The expo will be held for three days starting from March 20 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon. This is the 11th edition of the India Rubber Expo.

IRE aims to showcase the latest technological advancements in the rubber industry, unite rubber traders under one umbrella, increase exhibitors’ participation, and assess the current market status. The larger intent of the rubber expo is to also support the high optimism among rubber traders and entrepreneurs for sustaining the economic growth.

Over 450 exhibitors, including domestic and international players from over 30 countries, are expected to participate in the expo. To promote this expo, road shows will be held across major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Vishnu Bhimrajka, Chief Convener of IRE 2024, said, “We are well aware that rubber, as an essential component in most sectors, has immense growth potential in India. Keeping this in mind, a large-scale event as this will present the perfect opportunity to explore new innovations, products, and technologies that can contribute to the growth of this industry.”

Ramesh Kejriwal, President of AIRIA and Co-Convener of IRE 2024, said, “Like every year, this time too, we are expecting participation from some of the biggest rubber traders from across Asia. The newer entrants can leverage this opportunity to expand their network, market their brand, and exchange ideas with the established players. Ultimately, facilitating collaboration between entities and paving the way for collective action to achieve ambitious objectives is what IRE aims to do.”

The other purpose of the expo will be to discuss different government policies regarding the rubber sector and showcase new products, programs, and technology to the right audience. It will also provide a chance to network with industry leaders, prospective partners, key decision makers, and current clients, as well as attend seminars, conferences, and workshops held by the best minds in the business.

The rubber industry, which has a turnover of approximately Rs12,000 crore, is poised to grow rapidly due to its highly diversified application in sectors such as Automobile, Railways, Defense, Energy & Infrastructure, Mining, Transport, Agriculture & Food Products, Textiles, Paper & Printing, Construction, Machinery & Equipment, and Healthcare.

