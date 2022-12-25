When people select a rice type, either online or at a brick-and-mortar store, to purchase and cook for the entire family, they may argue about its merit over other varieties. How it is more easily digestible and many more.

But how many of them ponder about its nutritional value and standard?

Because if you are choosing shiny dals, pulses and rice over their more stoic-looking, unpolished varieties, you may be making a big nutritional mistake.

Polished rice, dals and pulses refer to grains that have been milled to remove bran, husk, germ, endosperm, and various essential nutrients. Thus, contains a lesser amount of minerals, moisture, biotin than lightly processed/milled grains.

Why are grains polished?

While rice and grains have been around for several generations and consumed in their unpolished avatar, polishing grains became a common practice in the 1970s. This was due to the human tendency to look for skin-deep beauty, greater visual appeal and lustre in virtually everything.

Unpolished grains of rice and dal appear more opaque and uneven on the surface than polished grains, which has no linkage to their nutritional content.

Of the several polishing methods used, the most common ones used in India include polishing by leather, nylon, makhmal, oil and water. This process not only rob grains of their essential nutrients but also render them non-vegan by definition.

Farmers will tell you that whole grain contains three components: bran, germ, and endosperm.

During the processing, only the endosperm remains. If it’s intact, it may include all the innate proteins. Bran contains almost 80 per cent of all mineral content (vitamin E, minerals, antioxidants). Hence, a portion of the natural nutrition is lost on its removal. Some studies suggest that the antioxidant levels in less processed grains is high compared to processed or polished grains.

Polished grains appear shiny and sleek when observed under good light as they are devoid of the covering and uneven texture due to polishing process. Removal of insoluble fibre casing results in easier cooking, chewing and digestibility but lacks the nutritional value. Civilisation acquired a preference for polished variety of pulses due to it look and cooking time even with the reduced nutritional content.

The truth about polishing

Before hitting the stores, a lion’s share of staples today undergoes an intensive process of polishing as a norm. If you visit a grocery store, you will mostly come across brands that offer rice and dals only after polishing. But manufacturers do so also to leverage the advantage of longer shelf life – polished grains may keep up to several months more than the unpolished variety. The latter is best consumed within six months and must be stored properly.

Unpolished grains provide natural nourishment and fibre that enhances the taste of the grains. Hence, when you select un-polished grains and pulses you are consciously opting for a higher amount of nutrition and better health for your family.

The health benefits of lesser processed rice, dal, grains, and pulses are significant, as is being increasingly proved in several studies. As per Ayurveda and ancient sciences, quality and nutritious food is the best medicine to ward off diseases and health conditions. Today, doctors too are echoing the same ancient wisdom and encouraging consumers to return to whole, unprocessed grains to accrue the health benefits of same. What will you choose on your next trip to the grocery store?

The author is Executive Director and CEO, NextG Apex India Pvt. Ltd. Views are personal.

