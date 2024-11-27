The Allana Group, a leading exporter of processed food products and agro-commodities, has launched the Indian Poultry Alliance, marking the group’s foray into the poultry sector. The company announced an initial investment of $120 million and targets a revenue of $300 million by 2026.

The initiative, launched at the Poultry India 2024 here on Wednesday, is aimed at promoting poultry production and consumption through fully integrated operations and advanced processing technologies.

The Indian Poultry Alliance encompasses end-to-end operations, including breeder farms, hatcheries, feed plants, broiler contract farming, value-added products, and rendering plants. “Strategically located across regions such as Kashmir, Punjab, Aligarh, Unnao, Kishanganj, Aurangabad, Belgaum, Zaheerabad, and Coimbatore, the Alliance is poised to meet the diverse needs of QSR chains, food services, government agencies, and e-commerce platforms,” a top company executive said in a statement.

The Alliance will collaborate with industry leaders such as Premium Chick Feed, Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd, Kasturi Poultry and Chatha Foods to ensure the supply of high-quality inputs, efficient processing, and innovative value-added products.

“By leveraging our extensive and legacy experience in the food business along with world-class infrastructure, we aim to create a superior and sustainable poultry market in India. To achieve this, we will invest in state-of-the-art facilities, adopt advanced technologies, and prioritise sustainable practices throughout our operations,” Moiz Chunawala, Director of Strategic Business Development at Allana Group, said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit