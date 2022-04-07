Allana Group to foray into domestic coffee market

April 7

The Allana Group, one of the large coffee exporters, has announced its foray into the Indian domestic market to tap the burgeoning demand in the brewed beverage business.

Allana has been a pioneer in the green bean exports since 1987 and aims to introduce international grade coffees to the Indian consumers, the company said in a statement.

Curating the finest beans with its in-house quality control, the group will remain focused on a B2B supply to domestic players as well as startups. Allana will set up a roast and ground coffee unit in Karnataka and distribute in all major cities of India. Further, the group will also invest in roaster and instant coffee machines and cater to industrial customers and cafes, the statement said.

“Our strong network in sourcing the finest beans as well as our in-house quality control differentiates and brings out the uniqueness in our coffee. Our introduction into the domestic market will aim to cater to true coffee aficionados and deliver a premium experience,” said M P Devaiah, Business Head – Coffee, Allana Group.

Exponential growth

On an average the Allana group exports 25,000 tonnes of green coffee beans per annum with an advanced facility having the capacity to cure 30,000 tonnes. India’s coffee market has witnessed an exponential growth with a CAGR of 10% over the last five years. Allana Group’s foray into the domestic coffee market will address the rising demand, catering to the capsule market in addition to special coffees and also cater to the medium to high end commercial sector.

“Coffee over the years has become a mainstream consumer drink especially amongst the vibrant young generation in India. Our foray into the domestic coffee market is our commitment to provide one of the highest grades of coffee to our consumers,” said Asim Allana, a sixth generation member of the Allana Group promoter family.

Allana exports all grades of washed and unwashed Arabicas and Robustas as well as Monsooned Coffees. Further, the company continues to be one of India’s largest exporters of specialty coffee, thus catering to the needs of all types of buyers, be it specialty coffee, single estate coffee or commercial coffee, particularly in Europe.