Amalgam to launch a range of frozen food items

Amalgam Group, a leading seafood exporter, is looking at garnering a significant share in the frozen food market in India by launching new products for health conscious people .

Under its Buffet brand, group company Amalgam Frozen Foods will soon introduce a range of frozen food products . The company has started with gluten-free rice roti and will soon launch gluten-free parathas and chapathis. Organically grown green peas and sweet corn and coconut products from organically-certified islands of Lakshadweep are some of its other products.

The objective is to position Buffet brand as the country’s first health-oriented frozen food range, Abraham J Tharakan, chairman of Amalgam group, told reporters.

The company has been in the forefront of export of frozen range of Indian delicacies for the past several years . Tharakan said that there has been a 30 per cent annual growth in the domestic market also. Ice-creams account for a major share, but other segments such as vegetables, meat and seafood are also growing.

The company has proposed increasing its network of exclusive Buffet products outlets from the present three to 100 in the next three years. The company plans to set up outlets at Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, besides Kerala.

He expects Amalgam Frozen Foods’ turnover to touch ₹100 crore in the next few years from the present ₹25 crore.

Over the years, Amalgam has laid focus on ingredients for both the food and feed industry and concentrated on the domestic retail market with its frozen food brands. The company was the initial promoter of brands Sumeru and Keya and the original promoter of India’s first cold chain logistics company Snowman.