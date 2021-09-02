Amazon India launches Kisan store

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Amazon India has launched the Kisan (farmer) store that will make agri-inputs such as seeds, farm tools and accessories, available to buyers at competitive prices with the added convenience of delivery at their doorstep. The Amazon Kisan store was launched by Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar.
“Farmers can choose to shop for thousands of agri-input products from over 20 brands on Amazon.in using any of the five Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam,” the company said in a statement.
Farmers can also visit any one of the over 50,000 Amazon Easy stores across the country and avail assisted shopping facility. The Amazon Easy store owners will help farmers browse the selection, identify a product they like, create their Amazon accounts, place orders and checkout to buy.
The selection of products on Amazon is offered by hundreds of small and medium businesses present across the country. Farmers can opt for cash on delivery as a payment option along with other digital channels like net banking, UPI, Amazon pay, and debit & credit cards.
“It gives me immense pleasure to launch Amazon Kisan Store. I hope this initiative proves to be beneficial for the farmers and the people associated with the farming community to engage with the Indian farmers in the modern era of digital economy, increase the productivity of agricultural produce, provide services like logistics industry,” Tomar said.
Highlighting various government initiatives and schemes, Tomar further added, “Prime Minister is constantly paying attention to the development of the agriculture sector. For the progress of farmers, modernity and new technologies are being incorporated in agriculture. The country and the world are well-known with the skill of our agricultural scientists. I hope that this initiative will prove to be successful as well as beneficial and Amazon India will continue to contribute to fulfill Prime Minister’s dream of building a self-reliant India.”
“We are excited to partner with the government of India’s vision of empowering farmers with technology wherein the rapid penetration of smartphones & internet can help Indian agriculture experience a paradigm shift. The launch of Kisan Store marks our first step to create an ecosystem for farmers that will enable them to seamlessly place orders and get products of their choice delivered to their doorstep at the click of a button,” said Amit Agarwal, Global Senior VP and Country Head of Amazon India.
Early this week, Amazon had launched agronomy services to help the Indian farmers.
