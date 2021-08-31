Amazon Retail ventures into agronomy services

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Amazon Retail has announced the launch of its agronomy services to the Indian farmers, providing them with timely advice that enables accurate decision making on actions required for the crops. The agronomy service also offers an application-interface through machine learning and computer-vision based algorithms that simplifies supply chain processes, helps farmers identify defects (rotting, spots, cuts, mold) in fruits and vegetables, reduces wastage of produce, which in turn will help ensure that customers get quality fruits and vegetables, the company said in a statement.
“We are excited by the role we can play in empowering Indian farmers and the agricultural community through pioneering technology that improves farm yield and quality of fruits and vegetables. This is a holistic programme that enables farmers to use scientific crop planning based on soil and weather conditions, and provides inputs on crop and disease management,” said Sameer Khetarpal, Director, Grocery, Food and Health, Amazon India.
“We are humbled with the acceptance from farmers to adapt and learn tech-led simplified solutions that help them in fast decision making and see improved results from the farm. We plan to continuously improve programme efficiency and create new modules that will benefit Indian farmers and provide fresh produce to customers,” Khetarpal said.
Amazon said it has built an ecosystem through a combination of agronomist driven field interventions and farm management tools to track the impact of such interventions. A team of agronomists offers agri-tech expertise to registered farmer partners for better farm yield and improved product quality. The programme includes proactive and reactive crop plans: Proactive crop plan is based on scientific crop and soil management practices; and is aimed to get better yield and quality. The reactive crop plan is an intervention-based initiative where farmers can raise alerts on pests, diseases etc., and get remedial solutions for their farm problems.
Currently, 80 per cent of farmers on-boarded with Amazon have access to a personalised crop plan on their mobile app with an ability to raise reactive crop-related queries forresolution as and when needed, the company said.
Amazon Retail is building a robust temperature-controlled supply chain infrastructure. The Amazon Retail associates use technology to inspect and monitor quality at multiple stages once the produce is sourced from farmers and dispatched to the processing centres. The fresh produce (fruits and vegetable) is then sorted, graded, and packed in different sizes at the processing centres and dispatched to Amazon Fresh fulfilment centres located close to customers.
