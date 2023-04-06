Rising pineapple prices have brought cheers to the farming community, especially when the upcountry market is gearing up for the ensuing marriage season and Ramadan demand.

According to farmers, pineapple ripe is fetching ₹50 per kg while the rates of green and special grades are hovering in the range of ₹40-42. They attribute the rising prices to the intense summer which perked up demand for fruits in Kerala coupled with the Ramadan demand where pineapple is an essential fruit for Ramadan iftar parties.

At the same time, farmers have raised apprehension over the declining productivity of the crop amid rising demand from North Indian markets and from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Ahmedabad to cater to the Ramadan demand.

Baby John, President, Pineapple Growers Association Keralam, said the rising mercury levels, especially in pineapple growing areas in the absence of sufficient rains, has hit productivity, witnessing a 25 per cent drop in the ensuing harvest season during March, April and May.

The average production now was to the tune of 1,200 tonnes compared with 1,500-2,000 tonnes during the summer season. A good harvest season will always depend on the intensity of the rains.

Weather impact

At the same time, the incessant rains in parts of North India and Maharashtra have also impacted the demand for the fruit, he said.

He said the demand for the fruit in the North Indian market is showing a rising trend, especially after Covid with an average daily sale of 200 tonnes. In Kerala, the figure rose to 250-300 tonnes compared with 100 tonnes in pre-Covid times.

The starting of the marriage season after Easter is also a contributing factor to the surging demand. Pineapple is the most favoured fruit in the North Indian markets for all kinds of feasts because of its digestive benefits.