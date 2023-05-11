Amidst forecast of a moderate El Nino, which is likely to result in reduced rainfall, the Indian pulses trade has made a renewed pitch for imports of yellow peas into the country.

Trade body India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) on Wednesday urged the Government to allow imports of yellow peas at a meeting convened to discuss the availability and supply of pulses in the country.

“Keeping the effect of El Nino in mind, it is good to prepare in advance to meet any kind of eventuality. We have advised the Government to allow the imports of yellow peas with a caveat that the imports should be subject to a certain amount of duty structure so that the landing cost of imported yellow peas is more than the minimum support price of chana,” Bimal Kothari, chairman, IPGA said.

Such a move will take care of the interests of consumers, farmers, the Government, trade and industry, he said.

Further pressure

Currently, the country is facing tight supplies of some varieties of pulses such as tur and urad, resulting in firm prices. However, there is surplus availability of rabi pulses such as chana and lentils, which are hovering below the minimum support prices.

Yellow peas are currently in the restricted category. So far, the Government has been wary of allowing imports of yellow peas as the country has produced a record chana crop. Allowing yellow peas imports is likely to exert further pressure on chana prices, which are still ruling below the MSP, despite rise in procurement.

As of May 10, NAFED has procured over 18.5 lakh tonnes (lt) of chana valued at over ₹9,873 crore and 48,633 tonnes of lentils valued at over ₹291 crore. Modal prices of chana are still ruling in the range of ₹4,600-4,800 across various mandis in MP, below the MSP of ₹5,335 per quintal. Similarly, the modal prices of lentils are hovering in the range of ₹5,250-5,500, below the MSP of ₹6,000 per quintal.

As per the second advance estimates the production of chana is seen at a record of 13.63 million tonnes (mt), up from last year’s 13.54 mt. The production of lentils is also seen higher at 15.99 lt over previous year’s 12.69 lt