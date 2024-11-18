Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah will inaugurate a 800 metric ton per day cattle feed plant at Sabar Dairy in North Gujarat and also inaugurate the 50th All India Police Science Congress at Gandhinagar.

Shah will be inaugurating the plant which has been built at a cost of ₹210 crore. This new plant will take the cattle feed processing capacity of Sabar Dairy to over 2000 metric ton per day.

Sabar Dairy had first set up a 100 metric ton per day cattle feed manufacturing plant in 1976. The processing capacity of this plant has been periodically expanded to over 1250 metric ton per day.

Earlier in the day, Shah will address the inauguration ceremony of the two-day Science Congress at Gandhinagar.

The themes of this Congress includes use of forensics and technology in New Criminal Laws for Accountability, Transparency and Justice, using Al as Force Multiplier in the Criminal Justice System, Future of Blockchain Technology in Policing, challenges in Tracing Money Trail in Cyber Fraud and Way Forward, policing in Smart Cities Progress and Challenges, among others.

Along with the conference, a Police Science Exhibition is being organised wherein, the industries from across India shall showcase the latest technological solutions for policing and security needs.

The aim of the exhibition is to bring academicians, researchers, industry and practitioners under a common umbrella and gain from each other’s strengths to find practical solutions to common challenges.