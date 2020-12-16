Amul MD RS Sodhi gets a 6-month extension

The Board of Directors of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) has given an extension to Rupinder Singh Sodhi, the incumbent Managing Director of the Amul marketer, for a period of six months.

The decision was taken at the Board’s meeting held on Wednesday. BusinessLine had earlier reported that the GCMMF Board was in favour of extending Sodhi’s term, rather than finding a successor immediately.

Sources confirmed that the Board of Directors has agreed on an extension for a period of six months. However, there is no confirmation if a search committee would be set-up, in the meantime, to find Sodhi’s successor.

“Considering the Covid-19 times and the upcoming financial year-ending, the board has decided to extend the term of Mr Sodhi for now,” Shamalbhai Patel, Chairman, GCMMF, told BusinessLine.

GCMMF markets Amul brand of food products, including dairy products, edible oil, bakery, sweet products and ready-to-drink products.

After taking charge as the MD in 2010, Sodhi completed his first 5-year term in 2015, which was extended by another 5-year term, which ends on December 31, 2020.

An IRMA alumnus, Sodhi has strengthened Amul’s position in global branded food market with its turnover shooting up by almost five times from ₹8,005 crore in 2009-10 to ₹38,542 crore in 2019-20 and the group turnover of all 18 member dairy unions of Amul Federation for all products put together has crossed ₹52,000 crore in 2020. Sodhi now eyes Amul Group turnover to touch ₹1-lakh crore by 2024-25.