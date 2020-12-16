Amul MD RS Sodhi gets a 6-month extension

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The Board of Directors of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) has given an extension to Rupinder Singh Sodhi, the incumbent Managing Director of the Amul marketer, for a period of six months.
The decision was taken at the Board’s meeting held on Wednesday. BusinessLine had earlier reported that the GCMMF Board was in favour of extending Sodhi’s term, rather than finding a successor immediately.
Sources confirmed that the Board of Directors has agreed on an extension for a period of six months. However, there is no confirmation if a search committee would be set-up, in the meantime, to find Sodhi’s successor.
“Considering the Covid-19 times and the upcoming financial year-ending, the board has decided to extend the term of Mr Sodhi for now,” Shamalbhai Patel, Chairman, GCMMF, told BusinessLine.
GCMMF markets Amul brand of food products, including dairy products, edible oil, bakery, sweet products and ready-to-drink products.
After taking charge as the MD in 2010, Sodhi completed his first 5-year term in 2015, which was extended by another 5-year term, which ends on December 31, 2020.
An IRMA alumnus, Sodhi has strengthened Amul’s position in global branded food market with its turnover shooting up by almost five times from ₹8,005 crore in 2009-10 to ₹38,542 crore in 2019-20 and the group turnover of all 18 member dairy unions of Amul Federation for all products put together has crossed ₹52,000 crore in 2020. Sodhi now eyes Amul Group turnover to touch ₹1-lakh crore by 2024-25.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...