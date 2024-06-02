The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, has increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by approximately ₹2 per litre, effective in all markets across the country.

The new milk prices, effective June 3, come immediately after the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded. Gujarat-based GCMMF defended the move to hike prices by stating, “The increase of ₹2 per litre translates to a range of 3-4 per cent increase in MRP, which is much lower than average food inflation. It is worthwhile to note that since February 2023, Amul has made no increase in prices of Fresh Pouch milk in major markets.”

“This price hike is being done due to an increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk. Our member unions have also increased farmer’s price approximately by 6-8% over the last one year,” the statement added.

GCMMF also stated that, as a policy, it passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. “The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” it added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit