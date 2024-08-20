Indian brand “Amul” has been ranked as the “strongest food brand in the world” as per the latest Food & Drink 2024 report.

“Amul has already been ranked number one dairy brand in the world. However, being ranked as the number one strongest food brand is a big recognition,” Jayen Mehta, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said. Last year, Amul held the second position in this category.

The annual report on the most valuable and strongest food, dairy & non-alcoholic drinks brands has been published by Brand Finance, world’s leading brand consultancy, stated a statement from GCMMF.

As per the report, the brand value of Amul rose 11 percent to $3.3 billion, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 91.0 out of 100 and an AAA+ rating, the statement added. Amul’s brand strength is attributed to its strong performance in familiarity, consideration, and recommendation metrics.

As per the report, Amul retains its status as the strongest dairy brand ranked, with an improved Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 91 out of 100.

Amul’s unique branding strategy, rooted in its cooperative structure and impactful marketing campaigns, has solidified its position as a household name in India. With an 85 per cent share in the Indian butter market and 66 per cent market share in cheese, Amul’s branding efforts have successfully resonated with consumers, the statement added.