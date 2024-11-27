The Clean Fuel Rallies, organised by Amul, ended in Delhi after 77 participants, driving biofuel cars and covering 5,000 kilometres, reached the national capital on Tuesday, when the country observed National Milk Day.

Powered by Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto, the Amul Clean Fuel Rally began from different locations: Himmatnagar, Kolkata, Pune, and Jammu, and was planned so that all participants would reach Delhi by November 26.

During their journey, the participants spread awareness about the circular economy and sustainability as they engaged with various State cooperatives, institutions, and farmers to celebrate the legacy of dairy cooperatives, Amul said in a statement.

Receiving the participants, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry & Dairying, SP Baghel, recalled Verghese Kurien’s contribution to the cooperative sector and the White Revolution. He also highlighted the role played by Tribhuvandas Patel in the foundation of Amul. National Milk Day is observed on Kurien’s birthday.

Meanwhile, the government has said that out of 239.30 million tonnes (mt) of total milk production in the country during 2023-24, the top five States had nearly 54 per cent share — Uttar Pradesh (16.21 per cent), Rajasthan (14.51 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (8.91 per cent), Gujarat (7.65 per cent), and Maharashtra (6.71 per cent). Milk output was 230.58 mt in 2022-23.