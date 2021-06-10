Amul’s Sodhi conferred with Asia Pacific Productivity Champion award

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
In recognition of enhanced productivity and efficient milk supply chain, R S Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), was conferred with the regional award as Asia Pacific Productivity Champion from Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Tokyo, Japan.
This is the first time in the past 20 years an Indian has received the prestigious award.
Sodhi's name was unanimously recommended for the award by the Government of India’s National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
After receiving the award on behalf of 3.6 million dairy farmers, Sodhi said, "It's the recognition of India's most productivity efficiency supply chain of milk in the world . Where farmer gets 70-80 % of consumer price as compared to world average of 35-40%."
NPC provides training, consultancy and undertakes research, while it also implements the productivity promotion plans and programmes of the Tokyo based Asian Productivity Organization (APO). APO is an inter-governmental body, and the Government of India is a founder member of the organisation.
GCMMF and its member unions have implemented Total Quality Management (TQM) programmes for the last 22 years in marketing, sales and production teams, and milk producers.
The TQM initiative and the promotion of the concept of commercial, scientific, cooperative dairy farming ensure that the next generation of dairy farmers remain interested in the dairy business.
The award was conferred to those individuals who have contributed significantly to advancing the productivity movement in the Asia-Pacific region are eligible for the Regional Awards, and those in a specific member economy of the APO.
