An app for legal cattle transportation on cards now

The transportation of cattle in Dakshina Kannada district need no longer pose a headache for the authorities and the transporters as the district administration has come out with a mobile app to establish the bonafides associated with it.

Addressing press persons in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Sasikanth Senthil, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, said that the traders had demanded a system for the legal transportation of cattle in the district. Following this, the administration has developed the app ‘Livestock Logistics Control’.

Through this app, the transporters can inform the administration about the movement of livestock. The transporters will have to upload all the information related to transportation, including the number of cattle, and the vehicle registration.

This will be communicated to the officials concerned. It will help the administration to intervene if at all some issues crop up during the transportation.

If any official concerned stops the vehicle, the transporter has only to inform them the intimation number. The official will get all the details related to the transportation from that number.

Right now it is introduced as an intimation system. Though it is not compulsory right now, it will be better to inform the authorities through this app if people are transporting the cattle legally. Senthil said ‘Livestock Logistics Control’ app will be available on Google Play from Thursday. The district administration is trying to make the app more systematic and planning to unveil more features such as the approval for the movement, GPS tracking in the coming days, he said.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration will also discuss with the neighbouring Udupi district administration to streamline the movement of cattle between two districts.

Warning against the cattle theft and the law and order issues related to that, Senthil said the administration will not tolerate anybody taking law into their hands. It will initiate strict measures in such cases, he added.