Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal by the Civil Supplies Department to take a loan of ₹2,000 crore from banks and other financial institutions to procure paddy.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, also approved a bill to amend the Land Titling Act 2022 and the new sand policy, for which guidelines have yet to be issued. The Government recently announced the supply of sand free of cost.

After the cabinet meeting Naidu left for New Delhi and is likely to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others. The visit assumed significance after the Union Budget scheduled for July 23.

The State Assembly Session is scheduled to begin on July 22.