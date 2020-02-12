Andhra Pradesh to set up agency to supply renewable energy for agriculture, aquaculture

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to set up Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation Ltd (Apgecl) with a mandate to provide power free to agriculture consumers and at subsidised rates to aquaculture.

State Minister for I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah said, the Cabinet decided to form this new corporation to take care of renewable power to supply free power for nine hours in the day time to the agricultural sector through solar power.

Solar Power capacity

It is proposed to bringabout 10,000 MW under its fold to supply free of cost to farmers and at a subsidy to the aqua farmers. The Union Ministry for New and Renewable Energy provides a financial assistance of ₹20 lakh per MW.

The State plans to utilise this facility for the establishment of solar power projects.

The proposed Apgecl would be managed by the AP Genco and 18 new posts have been sanctioned including that of chairman and managing director.

Other decisions

The Cabinet decided to set up Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation Limited to facilitate proper utilisation of surplus funds.

It also decided to set up AP State Agricultural Council to provide a mechanism to ensure supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to farmers.

The Agriculture Council would also supervise and regulate the functioning of agriculture and horticulture colleges in the State and accord recognition to them.

It would also monitor the functioning of public and private organisations in the sector.

The Cabinet has decided to bring about amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act to make it more transparent.

The Minister said a decision was taken to disqualify a representative of the panchayat, MPTC or ZPTC even after election, if found guilty of being involved in corrupt practices.

Notified areas

In order to empower the Scheduled Tribes, the Cabinet decided to reserve 100 per cent seats of sarpanches and ward members in the notified areas to STs.

With regard to the powers of the sarpanches, the Cabinet has decided to entrust them with the responsibility of taking up sanitation and development of greenery in their respective villages. It has been mandatory for sarpanches to stay in the villages all the time.