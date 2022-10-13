Andhra Pradesh, with ₹2,03,638.5 crore combined gross value output (GVO) in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors, has registered more than 90 per cent growth in nine years to 2019-20, the highest among all the states, while Kerala is the only state to have recorded a negative growth of over 10 per cent.

According to the report on value of output from agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors released recently by the National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Uttar Pradesh, a leading producer of paddy, wheat and sugarcane, the GVO in agri and allied activities recorded at ₹3,05,615.24 crore in 2019-20, up 24.8 per cent from ₹2,44,884.44 crore in 2011-12.

10 States’ positive contribution

The GVO was higher than the growth at the national level in as many as 10 States, including Tripura and Mizoram and two union territories — Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu . The all-India GVO in agri and allied sectors was 30.6 per cent up at ₹24,92,052.67 crore in 2019-20 against ₹19,08,087.53 crore in 2011-12, NSO data show.

Kerala, Delhi and Dadra & Nagar Haveli were the only ones where the output value declined in the past nine years under the review period. The GVO in Kerala, in fact, declined almost every year from ₹55,584.37 crore in 2011-12 to ₹49,785.83 crore in 2019-20.

“If you look at paddy value, it has more than doubled in Madhya Pradesh and over 40 per cent recorded in Telangana and Odisha. The main reason is area expansion since prices have increased almost at the same level in all the rice growing states,” said NB Singh, a former official in the Agriculture Ministry.

He said the growth in crops’ value will not increase dramatically unless there is specific disruption in supplies and the growth will come from allied activities. He also said despite significant growth in paddy, which is due largely to official procurement at MSP, the overall crop value in Odisha recorded only 9 per cent growth in nine years.

Toppers

Andhra Pradesh recorded 92.4 per cent growth in GVO of the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors, but its growth in crops (agri and commercial both) was 48 per cent at ₹80,710.41 crore in 2019-20 against ₹54,555.89 crore in 2011-12, the data show. In fishing and aquaculture, the State showed a significant jump of over 300 per cent to ₹58,689.24 crore in 2019-20 from ₹14,208.37 crore in 2011-12.

Madhya Pradesh was the top State in recording the highest 56.7 per cent growth at ₹1,31,781.42 crore in only crops (agri and commercial both) in 2019-20 against ₹84,077.42 crore in 2011-12.