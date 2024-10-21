CropLife India, an association of 17 R&D driven member companies in crop protection, has announced the change in leadership in the board of directors.

The 44th annual general meeting of CropLife India elected Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director of Crystal Crop Protection Ltd, as the new Chairman of the board recently. Aggarwal succeeds KC Ravi, who served as the Chairman for the past four years.

Pivotal leader

Anil Kakkar, Vice President of Sumitomo Chemical India, continues his role as Vice-Chairman for the fourth consecutive year.

Mohan Babu, Chief Operating Officer of Bayer CropScience for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, has been inducted as the second Vice-Chairman of the board.

A media statement said Ankur Aggarwal’s extensive experience positions him as a pivotal leader in the crop protection industry.

He is committed to advancing innovative technologies that empower farmers to enhance productivity sustainably, all while addressing the crucial environmental challenges the country faces today.

His leadership will be essential in shaping a more resilient and responsible agricultural future, it said.

Quoting Aggarwal, the statement said, “India is confronted with a pressing challenge: decreasing agricultural landholdings alongside a growing population, which is increasing at about 0.8 per cent annually. This scenario heightens the demand for food production, putting pressure on food systems and necessitating innovative solutions for food security. To address this, the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, efficient resource management, and responsible use of crop protection solutions will be essential for maximising productivity on existing farmland. As the Chairman of CropLife India, we remain committed to improving the lives of Indian farmers. We are dedicated to providing them with science-based solutions that ensure effective and sustainable crop protection.”

Durgesh Chandra, Secretary General of CropLife India, said: “It will be our earnest endeavour in collaborating closely with Mr Ankur Aggarwal and the board of directors, to fulfil our responsibility in delivering the latest and safest innovations. Together, we aim to educate farmers on the safe and responsible use of crop protection solutions, ensuring they can effectively protect their crops while prioritizing safety and sustainability.”

