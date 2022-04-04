Ankur Capital, Omnivore help Agrizy raise $4 million seed fund

Bengaluru-based agri-tech start-up Agrizy has raised $4 million in a seed round, led by Ankur Capital. This round also saw participation from Omnivore and angels like Rajesh Yabaji (CEO, BlackBuck), and Zetwerk’s co-founders Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Amrit Acharya, Rahul Sharma, and Vishal Chaudhary among others.

A statement said the funds raised will be utilised to build strong business and engineering teams, develop a suite of digital services for the processed agri marketplace, and ramp up customer traction in targeted value chains across various locations in India. The start-up will use the funds to build out the product and accelerate business in targeted value chains.

Founded in September by Vicky Dodani and Saket Chirania, Agrizy is developing a tech-first platform to bridge the processed agri supply chain. The tech platform connects the processors and buyers of non-perishable farm products across both food and non-food categories like jute, oilseeds, cereals, pulses, and others to optimally discover and fulfil transactions.

India Pitch Fest Program

Agrizy is the first investment by Ankur Capital through its India Pitch Fest Programme. The statement said the India Pitch Fest platform continues to support the entrepreneurs from the diverse start-up ecosystem and collaborate with the community to mentor start-ups with the partner networks, it said.

Vicky Dodani, Co-Founder of Agrizy, said: “We aim to be the single point of contact for the agri processing units by providing them an end-to-end fulfilment platform and simplifying their procurement and sales cycle. The recent round of funding from two notable funds investing in agri-tech reinvigorates our vision of transforming the processed agri supply chain.”

Saket Chirania, Co-Founder of Agrizy, said there is a lot of untapped potential in the way agri processing units can leverage technology to grow and thrive. Agrizy offers solutions across digital vendor management, and supply and value chain automation to its agri processing units. “We are sustainably growing our business by 100 per cent month on month from inception,” he said.

Krishnan Neelakantan, Partner at Ankur Capital, said Ankur Capital has been keenly following the $500 billion agri commodity space, seeing the potential for large opportunities to get unlocked. “While these value chains continue to follow archaic practices, we have seen that Vicky, Saket, and Agrizy team have developed a deep understanding of the space and insights into how digitization can disrupt these large agri value chains in India. We see Agrizy building a platform that can enable better price realization, expand business footprint across locations, and unlock value for SMEs by enabling formal credit. We are glad to be part of their journey,” he said.

Mark Kahn of Omnivore said Vicky and Saket are perfect examples of the new wave of agritech founders, who are building on their prior startup experience to transform agricultural value chains in India. “Omnivore is proud to back Agrizy as they work to build the country’s largest agri processing platform,” he said.