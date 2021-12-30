Anmol Feeds ropes in actor Pankaj Tripathi as its brand ambassador

Kolkata-based Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd has roped in actor Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador for its cattle feed brands Nouriture Godhenu Gold, Milk-o-milk plus and Super 20 plus. The aim is to create a high recall for its cattle feed brand.

The company, which ventured into the livestock feed industry over two decades back, recently launched its products under the umbrella brand Nouriture to meet the growing challenge of quality livestock feeds in the market.

“We wanted to create a high recall for our cattle feed brand, Nouriture Godhenu Gold, and our superlative product deserved a brand ambassador like Mr. Pankaj Tripathi who has a unique appeal across the country with his own inimitable style. He is an energetic and versatile actor with a rich legacy of work,” Amit Saraogi, Managing Director, Anmol Feeds, said in the statement.

The Indian animal feed market, which touched close to ₹942 billion in 2020, is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12 per cent during 2021-2026. Cattle feed involves 20 per cent of the overall market share and is an evolving category in the Indian rural market. Yet, there is a huge need gap when it comes to awareness amongst the farmers about the right compound feed for optimum benefits from the cattle.

With this campaign, the company seeks to not just make the farmers aware of the need for a proper cattle feed, but also generate top of mind recall for Nouriture Godhenu Gold.