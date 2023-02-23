The Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders will hold the seventh edition of ‘The Annual Spice Meet 2023’ for the first time in Mumbai between March 3-4.

A detailed ‘Crop survey report 2023’ will be unveiled at the annual meet. Veterans and experts from the spice trade and institutions will share their views on fundamental and technical aspects with respect to area of cultivation, yield, production, effect of climatic changes, domestic and international crop, consumption and demand pattern, market volatility, stock availability, effect on usage of pesticides, organic farming, crop rotation and farmers’ welfare.

Devendra Patel, Chairman, Federation of Indian Spices Stakeholders said India’s export of cumin seed, coriander, fennel and fenugreek was worth ₹4,500 crore, consisting of 3.38 lakhs tonnes in quantity last fiscal.

Strong demand

With strong demand, he expects overall spices exports from India to grow 10 per cent to touch $4.50 billion in the current year from $4.15 billion last year, he said.

On the back of sharp rise of cumin seed and fennel prices in the International market, the contribution of seed spices segment would touch ₹6,000 crore next year.

Awards will be conferred to the top achievers in domestic and international trade, young budding entrepreneurs for their success and achievements and farmers for good agriculture practice, organic and IPM farming.

The Unjha-based Federation brings together farmers, traders, processors, manufacturers, exporters and others of the spice fraternity from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country to create a viable ecosystem for a sustainable growth and development of the spice trade and its exports.

Federation imparts practical training to Agricultural University students by involving them in the field visit for physical and scientific crop survey of seed spices such as cumin seed, coriander, fennel and fenugreek in coordination with the farmers from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh under the guidance of the faculty members, experts from the spice trade and exporters.

