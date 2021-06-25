Another first: Sangli farmers export dragon fruit to Dubai

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Sangli farmers, known for the cultivation of sugarcane, grapes, pomegranates and turmeric, have added one more feather to their cap. After exporting grapes to the Gulf for several years, now farmers here have exported fibre and mineral-rich ‘Dragon Fruit’ to Dubai.
A consignment of dragon fruit for exports was sourced from farmers of Tadasar village in Sangli district. It was processed and packed at APEDA recognised exporter – M/s Kay Bee.
Scientifically referred to as Hylocereus undatus, dragon fruit is grown in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the US and Vietnam. In India, dragon fruit production commenced in early 1990s. It was grown in home gardens. Dragon fruit has become increasingly popular in recent years in the country as it has been taken up for cultivation by farmers across various states.
At present, dragon fruit is grown mostly in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Its cultivation requires less water and can be grown in various kinds of soils.
There are three main varieties of dragon fruit: white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin. Farmers from Sangli have been experimenting with the cultivation of dragon fruit. Some farmers transport their produce to other States. But with the opening of the export channel, Sangli farmers are elated.
The fruit contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It helps to repair the cell damage caused by oxidative stress and reduce inflammation. It also improves the digestive system and maintains blood sugar level. Since the fruit has spikes and petals resembling a lotus, it is also referred to as Kamalam.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...