Another price record at Coonoor tea auctions

For the second consecutive auction, a new price record has been set at the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) when the Pekoe Dust grade of Homedale Tea Factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers (GTB), was bought by Shree Abirami Enterprises for ₹ 307 a kg in Sale 3.

Homedale and GTB beat their own record at last auction (Sale 2) that fetched ₹ 302.

Homedale’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by GTB, fetched ₹300 a kg. No other CTC tea entered the high-price bracket of ₹200 a kg in both Leaf and Dust auctions.

The highest price fetched by orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹ 250 a kg by Kodanad.