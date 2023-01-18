The Coalition for a GM-Free India has opposed the draft regulations prepared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and called for a comprehensive framework to regulate genetically-modified organism (GMO) foods. It wants the authority to mandate GMO food players to get a no-objection certificate from the states where they want to sell their products.

It also calls for a mechanism to test samples and monitor supply chain points to deter contamination.

In a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of FSSAI, the coalition wanted the authority to regulate GM feed to protect the health of animals and birds.

In its response to the draft ‘Food Safety and Standards (Genetically Modified Foods) Regulations, 2022’, the coalition warned that genetically-modified food products would harm the health of people.

“The final approval for a genetically-modified organism (GMO) ingredient or food should be based on an assessment of needs. The final approval for an application should be based on obtaining public opinion,” it said.

It called for surveillance and action against illegal GM food sales. “The regulations cannot be just about procedures for receiving and taking decisions on applications. It should prevent and protect the public from illegal GM food sales. The draft regulations are completely silent about it,” the letter stated.

It called for surveillance through random testing of imported food product samples and tabs on supply chain points to guard against contamination of the food chain with GM material.

Labelling requirements

Calling for mandatory labelling of GMO foods, it said consumers have the right to know and make informed choices.

It called for a deposit of ₹1 crore from applicants as a means to compensate consumers for any adverse impact of GM foods.

“The proposed regulations reflect a lackadaisical and irresponsible approach towards devising a comprehensive regulatory regime even though the food authority is mandated with the responsibility of protecting citizens’ health,” it said.

GM feed

It pointed out that the draft regulations completely overlooked GM feed even though it has a direct impact on the human food chain.

“The FSSAI in the past has not hesitated to issue regulations with regard to some aspects of animal feed. The GM feed should be part of the current regulations,” it said.