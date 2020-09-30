AP farmers on track to cover 92.5 lakh acres of kharif sowing

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Backed by bountiful rainfall this kharif season, farmers in Andhra Pradesh have sown crops in 84 lakh acres, as against the season normal area of 92.5 lakh acres. For the kharif, the State targets to cover an area of one crore acres.
The State recorded 648.6 mm of rainfall till now, which is 26.4 per cent more than the normal rainfall. All but one (Srikakulam district) received excess rainfall.
The farmers sowed paddy in 36 lakh acres as against 34 lakh acres on the same day last year. The State targets to grow paddy in 37 lakh acres.
Also read: New laws promise farmers a better deal
The farmers sowed redgram in 5.33 lakh acres so far as against 5.60 lakh acres same day last year. In the kharif, the State covers an area of 6.5 lakh acres. Officials of the Agriculture Department said that the normal area would be covered as sowing is still in progress in some areas.
The State, one of the leading groundnut players in the country, sowed the crop in 18 lakh acres, exceeding the normal area of 17 lakh acres. Farmers covered an area of 14.23 lakh acres as against the normal area of 15 lakh acres. With sowing still on, the officials are hopeful of crossing the season normal area.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...