AP farmers on track to cover 92.5 lakh acres of kharif sowing

Backed by bountiful rainfall this kharif season, farmers in Andhra Pradesh have sown crops in 84 lakh acres, as against the season normal area of 92.5 lakh acres. For the kharif, the State targets to cover an area of one crore acres.

The State recorded 648.6 mm of rainfall till now, which is 26.4 per cent more than the normal rainfall. All but one (Srikakulam district) received excess rainfall.

The farmers sowed paddy in 36 lakh acres as against 34 lakh acres on the same day last year. The State targets to grow paddy in 37 lakh acres.

Also read: New laws promise farmers a better deal

The farmers sowed redgram in 5.33 lakh acres so far as against 5.60 lakh acres same day last year. In the kharif, the State covers an area of 6.5 lakh acres. Officials of the Agriculture Department said that the normal area would be covered as sowing is still in progress in some areas.

The State, one of the leading groundnut players in the country, sowed the crop in 18 lakh acres, exceeding the normal area of 17 lakh acres. Farmers covered an area of 14.23 lakh acres as against the normal area of 15 lakh acres. With sowing still on, the officials are hopeful of crossing the season normal area.