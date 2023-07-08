Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released ₹1,117 crore towards insurance claims of 10.20 lakh farmers who incurred crop loss in the 2022 kharif season. The amount was released under Dr YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme coinciding with the Rythu Dinotsavam being observed on the birth anniversary of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Addressing a public meeting of farmers at Kalyanadurgam in Anantapur district on Saturday, before releasing the amount directly into the bank accounts of affected farmers, Reddy said, “On this day, farmers remember schemes like Aarogyasri, Jalayagnam, 104 and 108 ambulance services, fee reimbursement and lakhs of houses constructed by YSR for the poor.

Schemes for farmers

The State Government has been covering every irrigated acre and every farmer through the Rhythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and e-cropping under the crop insurance scheme without imposing any financial burden on the farmers, he said. “So far, 54,48,000 farmers have got free insurance of ₹7,802 crore in the last four years.’‘

The Chief Minister also formally inaugurated the MPFC (Multipurpose Facilitation Centre) godowns and 52 Dr YSR Agri Testing Labs built with an expenditure of ₹64 crore, according to a release.