AP govt sets up 700 procurement centres for farmers

As part Covid-19 relief measures, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up over 700 procurement centres for farmers.

The centres have been located nearer to farms and farmlands across the State.

Jowar, red gram, Bengal gram, maize and turmeric are procured through these centres.

“This leaves minimal distances for farmers to travel, to sell their products. It also ensures that the crop is procured from farmers across the State and helps them save on transportation costs,” the government said in a release issued on Wednesday.

A data collecting system has been out in place.

Every day, data of price fluctuations and recorded prices are obtained by the government from all the 11,000 villages in the State.

“This helps authorities identify those pockets in which crops are being sold below the Minimum Support Price,” the government said.

A strict vigil on price fluctuations also helps nab violators.

The implementation of all these factors together were strictly being monitored from the village level agriculture assistant to the hierarchy in the government.

“The Chief Minister has made clear that no farmer in the State should face any issue at these tough times of pandemic Covid-19,” the release added.