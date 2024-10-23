Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has on Wednesday said the government is ready to offer incentives for innovative applications of drones in various sectors.

He was interacting with the manufacturers of drones at the Amravati Drone Summit 2024 in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

In the summit, Marut Drones launched AG365H, India’s first DGCA Type Certified medium category agricultural drone in the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The AG365H is designed to transform agricultural practices across the country and can be used for fish feeding, broadcasting fertilizer granules, spraying pesticides, and providing comprehensive training for drone operators. Its multi-utility features are set to significantly enhance productivity and sustainability in modern farming.

Speaking on the occasion, K Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India said: “Marut’s AG365H drone exemplifies the remarkable strides we are making in agricultural technology.’‘

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said there was a necessity of integrating technology into agriculture and using Innovative solutions like the AG365H to enable farmers to maximise their yield.

Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO and Co-Founder Marut Drones said, “This launch represents a significant milestone in empowering farmers, as we introduce the first DGCA-approved medium-category agriculture drone. With its portable design, the AG365H is specifically tailored to meet the diverse operational needs of small-scale farmers, making it easier for them to adopt drone technology effectively.

The AG365H is now available for farmers and agricultural professionals eager to leverage drone technology for improved productivity.