AP to spend ₹10,000 cr to build agri infra

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The Andhra Pradesh Government has announced that it would spend ₹10,000 crore on building agri produce godowns, processing centres and Janata Bazars.
It is estimated that it would cost ₹2,900 crore to set up 25 food processing units, one in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.
The godowns would be linked to the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (a one-stop-shop for farmers). “We will also promote primary and secondary agri processing centres in villages. Janata Bazaars too would come in towns and cities,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.
The Chief Minister asked the officials to collect Parliamentary Constituency-wise details of the cropping pattern and prepare an action plan to set up processing units to add value to the crops grown locally.
He asked the Agriculture Department to ensure supply of raw material to feed the processing centres. He said the Government would help the processing units find market for the value-added produce.
Officials were directed to prepare an action plan for establishing the processing units and identify the locations to set them up.
“We have started announcing the minimum support prices for different crops well ahead of the beginning of the season. If farmers fail to get MSP, we are buying the produce,” he said.
He felt that a separate wing was required to focus on developing new technologies for processing and packaging.
The officials suggested that there was a need to set up a mega food processing plant.
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
While the precious metals looked weak, most of the other commodity groups gained last week. As a result, the ...
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...