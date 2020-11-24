AP to spend ₹10,000 cr to build agri infra

The Andhra Pradesh Government has announced that it would spend ₹10,000 crore on building agri produce godowns, processing centres and Janata Bazars.

It is estimated that it would cost ₹2,900 crore to set up 25 food processing units, one in each of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

The godowns would be linked to the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (a one-stop-shop for farmers). “We will also promote primary and secondary agri processing centres in villages. Janata Bazaars too would come in towns and cities,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to collect Parliamentary Constituency-wise details of the cropping pattern and prepare an action plan to set up processing units to add value to the crops grown locally.

He asked the Agriculture Department to ensure supply of raw material to feed the processing centres. He said the Government would help the processing units find market for the value-added produce.

Officials were directed to prepare an action plan for establishing the processing units and identify the locations to set them up.

“We have started announcing the minimum support prices for different crops well ahead of the beginning of the season. If farmers fail to get MSP, we are buying the produce,” he said.

He felt that a separate wing was required to focus on developing new technologies for processing and packaging.

The officials suggested that there was a need to set up a mega food processing plant.