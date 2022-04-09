APEDA develops matrix for export of 50 agri products

APEDA has developed a matrix for 50 agricultural products based on their competitive advantage, uniqueness and supply side advantage. It has also set up a market intelligence cell to to ensure sustainable shipments.

“We have created a products matrix for 50 agricultural products which have good scope for expansion,” said M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA. He said while the agency will work to ensure sustainable export of these items to at least 50 countries initially, it could be expanded later.

Citing the instances of Alphonso mango, moringa and fresh ginger, he said based on the demand potential for these unique products, export destinations, either in the season or throughout the year, have been identified..

The market intelligence cell of APEDA would deal with issues right from sourcing and linking it with international markets, to actual sales abroad. If at least 50 countries are identified as assured markets, growers will also be inclined to put their best effort in producing quality products, he said.

Besides, Angamuthu also said APEDA has been collaborating with the railways and road transport ministries for enhancing connectivity through faster transportation of agricultural products, particularly for perishables, which require faster delivery to the destination points.