Sensing a big market opportunity, the Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) plans to promote both the Indian alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the global market. It is potentially eyeing $1 billion in export revenue over the next few years.

“We have an excellent plant-based product ranges from North-East to South. We intend to promote alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the global market, especially derivatives horticultural products like wines made from kiwi, jamun and mohua wine among others. Moreover, Indian wines from various States will be promoted,” APEDA Chairman M Angamuthu said.

APEDA has identified about 50 target countries — from Eurasia, South Asia, ASEAN and African nations. “We have a competitive advantage for Indian whiskey, gin, brandy and other products to CIS countries,” he said.

London fair

APEDA will also organise global promotional events to focus on these products. In fact, APEDA facilitated the participation of 10 Indian wine exporters in London Wine Fair 2022 held during June 7-9.

“We will promote and brand unique and distinct Indian products from various States and develop niche market for it,” Angamuthu said adding that exports of alcoholic beverages could touch $1 billion by 2025-26.

India’s alcoholic beverage exports stood at $277.85 million during 2021-22. UAE was the largest market for Indian alcoholic beverages in 2021-22 at $76.52 million, followed by Singapore $22 million, and the United States at $19 million.

During April-November in the current financial year, alcoholic beverage exports were up 26 per cent at $219 million, while in rupee terms the shipments were up 35 per cent at ₹1,738 crore.

Key export markets

Angamuthu said whiskey accounts for most of the Indian exports and the most important markets are West Asia, Africa and Asia Pacific. The annual IMFL exports from India is growing at over 10 per cent. Total exports of whiskey are above ₹1,000 crore and are growing at over 20 per cent annually.

In recent years, the demand for Indian alcoholic beverages such as beer made from malt, wine, white wine, brandy, whiskies, rum and gin has increased manifold in the global market. Vermouth — a sub-category of wine fortified with various herbs, spices, flowers and seeds — is slowly gaining pace in the global market. This category provides Indian wine industry ample opportunity to research and produce authentic wine with India’s ancient traditional herbs making the product stand out in the global market.

