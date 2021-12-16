APM Terminal bags CII Cold Chain Awards 2021

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Chennai-based APM Terminal India has bagged CII Cold Chain Awards 2021 for outstanding performance in cold storage, while other awardees include Adani Agri Fresh, Cold Man Warehousing and Distribution, Magnus Farm Fresh, Aimijay Agri Fresh and SK Cold Storage.
Announcing the awards on Thursday, CII said that it has introduced the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) as a separate segment for the awards from this year to encourage this most important segment of the agri supply chain.
Tamil Nadu Banana Producer Company won the award for outstanding performance among the FPOs. At the same time, Vizhuthugal Agricultural Farmers Producer Company, Hunagunda Horticulture FPC, Shri Amaranarayana Horticulture FPC, Amrita Dhara Milk Producer Marketing Cooperative Society and Gaukaran FPC are a few others who also received the awards.
This year, the jury for the awards was chaired by Ashok Dalwai, CEO of National Rainfed Area Authority and co-chaired by Pawanexh Kohli, former CEO of National Centre for Cold Chain Development.
“A well-developed sustainable cold chain network will help in the reduction of wastage, improve value addition, promote crop diversification, ensure better return to the farmers, and also address critical issues of food security and food inflation,” Amrit Lal Meena, special secretary (logistics) in Ministry of Commerce said while addressing a plenary session, organised by CII.
Ensuring delivery through multi-modal logistics is important to strengthen the post-harvest management across all the supply chain touchpoints, said B Thiagarajan, managing director of Blue Star.
P Ravichandran, president of Danfoss Industries, said that an effective cold supply chain would also directly impact the economy. “Refrigerated supply-chain logistics is critical towards achieving sustainable development goals of clean climate and is a key enabler for achieving the 5 trillion-dollar economy,” said Ravichandran, who is also chairman of CII Task Force on Post-Harvest and Logistics.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...