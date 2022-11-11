Aquaconnect, a technology-driven full-stack aquaculture input and output platform with embedded fintech and supported by a phygital distribution network, has received the ISO 27001 certification for its information security management.

The certification comes on the back of the implementation of ISMS (Information Security Management System), which makes Aquaconnect the first Indian fisheries start-up to earn this recognition, a statement from the company said.

Aquaconnect has implemented an ISMS and achieved conformity with the requirements for the platform development, operations, security and delivery of various services to aquaculture stakeholders across the globe.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the leading international standard focused on information security. Being ISO/IEC certified means Aquaconnect is now fully equipped to safeguard its data and review information safety constantly, making the platform more reliable and adding value to its portfolio of services, it said.

Significant step

“We are witnessing a gradual shift towards data-driven farming in aquaculture and therefore we believe it is important to implement protection mechanisms at the grassroots. ISO 27001 certification is a significant step towards reassuring farmers, aqua partners, buyers, and financial institution partners that Aquaconnect takes information security management seriously,” the company said.

Venkatesan Oosur Vinayagam, Chief Technology Officer, Aquaconnect, said, “This certification shows our capabilities to deliver innovative solutions while ensuring the security and compliance requirements of our customers.”