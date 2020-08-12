Aquaculture institute seeks Kerala govt support to boost pearl spot production

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Voicing concern over the below-par performance of pearl spot (karimeen) farming in Kerala, the Chennai-headquartered Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA) has sought the support of the State government to boost the aquaculture production of Kerala’s state fish.
It is high time the State had a road map for the successful utilisation of highly prospective brackishwater resources towards the betterment of pearl spot farming practices in Kerala, said KK Vijayan, Director of CIBA.
“Even as the fish has a huge demand and market value in the state, the pearl spot farming sector is on stagnation, unable to yield expected output given the potential resources,” he added.
Kerala produces around 2,000 tonnes of pearl spot per annum through farming against a demand of 10,000 tonnes. This data shows how far the State is lagging behind the targeted aquaculture production of this fish, he said.
To increase the production, he said the sector requires a solid network of farmers, government agencies and aquaculture experts for ensuring the quality seeds and feeds which are essential for the smooth functioning and growth of the farming practice.
The institute successfully developed the technology of pair breeding of the fish that would help set up cost-effective modular units of pearl spot hatcheries and produce quality seeds for the farming, in required quantities at the required time. The institute is ready to provide all scientific and technological support if the state government develops a road map to improve the sector.
Slow growth of pearl spot is one of the reasons being faced by the aqua farmers as this fish would attain weight up to 200 gm during a long farming period of one year. To tackle this, CIBA proposes to go for selective breeding of the species that would help farmers harvest the crops with a profitable growth rate within six months.
However, it requires a comprehensive plan and financial assistance from the State government as the process is likely to take up to 5 years costing ₹5-10 crore for completion.
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Even as energy markets seem to be elbowing out coal, the privatisation of the industry is happening, says M ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
₹1067 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1055104010801094 Fresh long positions can buy initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current levels. The ...
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...