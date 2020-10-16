Arabian Sea may spin up away-going depression

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
The well-marked low-pressure area over Konkan has emerged into East-Central Arabian Sea and lay centered this (Friday) morning off the North Maharashtra coast. It is expected to intensify back into a depression off the north Maharashtra-South Gujarat coasts by Saturday.
As a result, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that strong winds with speed reaching 30-40 km/hr and gusting to 50 km/hr may prevail along and off the Maharashtra and South Gujarat coasts until this (Friday) evening.
It would ratchet up to squally winds (45-55 km/hr) and gusting to 65 km/hr from Friday evening and further to 55-65 km/hr gusting to 75 km/hr (near-cyclonic) Saturday morning. Some global models see a powerful cyclone developing here, but moving away from India’s coast.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts and the East-Central and adjoining North-East Arabian Sea till Monday (October). The sea condition here would remain rough to very rough (wave heights of 9-20 ft) until then.
The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places over North Konkan and at a few places over South Konkan until Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall has also been forecast over coastal districts of South Gujarat at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Meanwhile, short-to-medium term guidance suggests that an anticipated follow-up low-pressure area may have not shown up as expected over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, but it may just have been biding its time to see off the predecessor across Peninsular India into the Arabian Sea.
Egged on by conducive La Nina conditions (when sea temperatures over the West Pacific in the neighbourhood warms up raising storminess), the West Pacific/South China Sea would continue to push in storms and related pulses into the downstream Bay of Bengal sooner than later.
The East Coast of India, especially rain-battered Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with parts of Interior Peninsula, cannot afford to lower the guard into the next week even as withdrawal of the South-West monsoon remains stuck and arrival of the North-East monsoon delayed.
