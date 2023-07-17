Early and surplus rains brought about by cyclone Biparjoy have encouraged higher sowing of guar in the key producing State of Rajasthan

Guar has been planted on 15.7 lakh hectares (lh) in Rajasthan as of July 13, up 18 per cent over 13.3 lh a year ago. The sowing is still on and Rajasthan has set a target of 27 lh for guar cultivation this kharif, lower than 29.90 lh last year.

Rajasthan has received 107 per cent excess rainfall so far this south-west monsoon season. The State received a cumulative rainfall of 272.50 mm from June 1 as of July 17 compared to a normal 131.80 mm.

Major coverage

Per the latest data from the Department of Agriculture, districts which have reported major coverage include Nagaur 1.09 lh, Bikaner 2.15 lh, Jaisalmer 1.85 lh, Ganganagar 1.68 lh, Hanumangarh 2.31 lh, Barmer 1.85 lh, Jodhpur 1.15 lh among others. Also, it has been planted on a large scale in Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar, Bhilwara, and Pali districts.

Guar gum extracted from guarseed is used in applications such as exploration of shale gas and oil, thickening agent and additive in food products. It is also used in industrial applications in paper and textile sectors, ore flotation, explosives manufacture among others.

In Jodhpur, the spot guar gum prices are trading at ₹11,683, while guarseed prices are at ₹5,758 per quintal. On NCDEX, guarseed July futures were up 4.6 per cent at ₹11,540 and for September, futures were up 1.91 per cent at ₹5,830.

Exports gain

Exports of guar gum were up 38 per cent at $617 million during 2022-23 over $446 million in the previous year. In value terms, exports were up 26 per cent in volume at 4.06 lakh tonnes over 3.21 lakh tonnes in 2021-22.

During the April-May period of the current financial year, guar gum exports stood lower at 65,332 tonnes against 66,867 tonnes a year ago. In value terms, guar gum exports declined by a third to $75 million, down from $112 million a year ago.

