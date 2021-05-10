Arecanut cooperative Campco suspends operations for five days

With the number of Covid cases increasing, particularly in rural areas, the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has decided to suspend its operation for five days.

A Kishore Kumar Kodgi, President of Campco, said that the cooperative continued its services for farmers in spite of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown declared by the Governments of Karnataka and Kerala.

Of late, the pandemic is seeing unprecedented increase, resulting in casualties. In order to support the Government’s initiative to break the chain, Campco has decided to temporarily close down its operations, from May 11 to May 15, he said, adding Campco values the health and safety of its staff and members foremost.

Requesting members to take note of the temporary suspension of Campco branches, factory and head office, Kodgi and HM Krishna Kumar, Managing Director of Campco, sought cooperation from them for the same.

Urging the grower-members not to panic, Krishna Kumar said the growers should not give room to rumours whatsoever. The situation will be reviewed on Saturday, he said.

Unabated demand

To a query on arrivals during the lockdown period, Krishna Kumar told BusinessLine that arrivals have been limited during the past few days, and there was no panic selling among the growers. This is also one of the reasons for taking this decision, he said.

Stating that the cooperative will continue its endeavour in providing a stable market to farmers’ produce, he said the survey report received from the consumer market indicates unabated demand for arecanut in the consuming areas.

The Campco board assures its members that the cooperative will try to extend further benefits and services towards its members in the future days while maintaining a stable rate for arecanut, he added.