Arrival of agri produce in Maharashtra’s AMPCs decline in 2020-21

The quantity of arrival of agricultural produce in Maharashtra’s Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) was reduced to 174.90 lakh MT in 2020-21 from 214.70 lakh MT in 2019-20. But the trading on e-NAM is gaining roots slowly with 118 APMCs joining the Electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM).

Maharashtra has 306 APMCs and 623 sub yards. The number of direct marketing licenses issued up to January 2022 was 1,400.

The Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2021-22 reveals that in 2018-19 about 207 lakh MT agricultural produce valued at ₹49,100 crore arrived in APMCs. The next year, in 2019-20, the arrival of agriculture produce was 214.70 lakh MT at the value of ₹57,936 crore. In 2020-21, 174.90 lakh MT agricultural produce arrived at AMPCs. The value of this produce is pegged at ₹50,795 crore.

Covid impact

Shetkari Sanghatana leaders say that during the Covid-19 pandemic, many APMCs remained closed and farmers opted for direct sale of their produce to consumers.

“In 2020-21, during the pandemic ensued lockdowns, the functioning of APMCs was affected. Farmers found their own ways to reach consumers and dependency on APMCs reduced during this time,” says farmer leader Anil Ghanwat.

The Department of Agricultural Marketing has established theAPMC under the Maharashtra Agricultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963.

The APMCs were established to provide infrastructure for the sale of agricultural produce so that farmers get the adequate price of their agricultural produce and are protected from exploitation by traders and middlemen by offering low prices.

However, farmers have been alleging that the APMCs are dominated by traders, middlemen with the support of politicians and have turned it into farmers’ exploitation centres.

e-Market

e-NAM, a pan-India electronic trading portal, helps to directly connect APMC mandis which can be accessed online. This provides a single-window service for all APMC related information services including information on commodity arrivals and prices, buy and sell trade offers, provision to respond to trade offers.

“An online market facility reduces transaction costs and information asymmetry. All 118 APMCs in the State have been included under e-NAM. Online gate entry, e-auction have been started in 118 APMCs, and e-payment has been started in 76 APMCs,” the Economic Survey reported.

Up to January 2022, 300 lakh MT of grains amounting to ₹7,275 crore have been e-auctioned and e-payment of ₹196 crore has been done. Quality assaying laboratories have been established in 117 APMCs to assess and certify the quality of agricultural produce. Apart from APMCs, the State government has issued licenses to 68 private markets.